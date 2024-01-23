LIGHT HOUSE GLOBAL MINISTRIES FOUNDER BISHOP FRANK MWIINGA ENDORSES CITIZENS FIRST PRESIDENT HARRY KALABA ……

SAYS ZAMBIANS SHOULD TAKE CITIZENS FIRST PRESIDENT HARRY KALABA SERIOUSLY AHEAD OF THE 2026 ELECTIONS

“As we enter 2024 and start counting down towards the 2026 elections, I would like to urge my fellow citizens of Zambia to start paying attention to the message of hope being championed by Citizens First President, Harry Kalaba.

I have listened to him and I’m of the view that he has the right message for the kind of leadership that Zambia wants. I think given the support, Mr. Kalaba can be the most suitable Presidential candidate in the 2026 General Elections.

Apart from the message of hope that his party espouses, I’m aware that he is the best available alternative with his impeccable record as former Foreign Affairs Minister.

His sober character during his years as a former Civil Servant, made it possible for him to rise through the ranks to the portfolio of Assistant Director at Cabinet Office, became a former Member of Parliament for Bahati and later on he served as a full Cabinet Minister.

These accolades of service to the nation gives him a rich CV both in politics and civil service and he fully understands how the Government operates.

President Kalaba represents a youthful and progressive leadership that understands the current national challenges around the economy and politics.

His vast experience makes him standout as the most suitable candidate to lead Zambia after the August 2026 elections.

Let me also add that today, Zambia needs the kind of leadership that considers the regional, continental and global geo-political dynamics in order to put our country in the place and space where we can sit on the negotiation table as equal partners with other nations; where Zambia is not reduced to look like an underdog.

As a former Foreign Affairs Minister, I see President Kalaba as the man for the job. He has what it takes – the network, the experience, the balance, the right posture and youthful energy, emotional intelligence and most importantly, he continues to exhibit patriotism to Zambia and its people hence the Party’s Tagline – Zambia Chalo Chesu.

Premised on the above, I have no hesitation in my mind that President Harry Kalaba possesses the right credentials to lead Zambia after the August 2026 Presidential and General Elections.”

Signed:

Bishop FRANK MWIINGA

LIGHT HOUSE GLOBAL MINISTRIES, LUSAKA