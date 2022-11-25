LIGHTENING STRIKE KILLS BOY, DAD LEFT UNCONCIOUS

Lightning this afternoon (Thursday) struck two people of the same family in Mulobela village of chief Chikanta’s area in Kalomo district killing a grade One, Seven year old boy and leaving his 39 year old father unconscious.

Senior headman Muzofu confirmed the incident to Zanis in Kalomo narrating that Lukondo Hakashu.7 died instantly in their house when Lightning struck him around 12 hours today and later hit his father, Luckson Hakashu,39 who was grinding in a hammer mill.

Headman Muzovu, Boyd Makando says the deceased boy was at Chilala primary school while his body is still lying at the local clinic awaiting burial arrangements.

By press time, a relative to the father, Edwin Moono who is at Hakashu’s bedside at Macha mission hospital told Zanis in a telephone interview that the victim had regained consciousness and was able to talk.

Kalomo district commissioner, Joshua Sikaduli also confirmed having received a report over the Lighting incident and advised the affected family to also notify the police over the matter.