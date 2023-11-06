LIGHTNING KILLS EXPECTANT MOTHER, LEAVES ANOTHER INJURED

Lightning has killed an expectant mother leaving another person injured in Ikelenge district, Northwestern Province.

The tragic incident happened during a heavy downpour on Saturday, November 4, 2023 around 18 hours in Muweji village in Chief Ikelengi’s Chiefdom.

Northwestern Province Police Commanding Officer, Dennis Moola has confirmed the incident to ZANIS in Ikelenge.

Mr. Moola identified the victim who died on the spot as 29-year-old Mary Ilunga adding that the deceased was together in the same house with her sister Metrude Ilunga aged 25 who sustained severe burns.

The Police Chief said following the incident the two sisters were rushed to Muweji Rural Health Post where Mary who was three months pregnant was pronounced dead.

Mr. Moola said the other victim Metrude Ilunga has since been referred to Kalene Mission Hospital where she is receiving medical treatment for severe wounds on her face, right arm and other parts of the body.

Meanwhile, Acting Ikelenge District Commissioner, Vincent Kwalomboa has confirmed that the deceased and her unborn child have been put to rest in Ikelenge today.

Ikelenge district has in recent times been experiencing a higher than usual occurrence of heavy downpours and storms, leading to increased risks of lightning strikes.