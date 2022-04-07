LIGHTENING STRIKES, KILLS GIRL ON PHONE

LIGHTNING has struck and killed a 17-year-old girl while she was talking on phone in Kasempa District in Northwestern Province.

A 21-year-old man has also died after being struck by lightning in the same Province.

According to Northwestern Province Deputy Commissioner of Police, Fred Mulenga the girl sought refuge from light rains under a tree while she was talking phone but was unfortunately struck by lightning around 18:45 hours yesterday.

Dr. Mulenga identified the deceased girl as Doris Kalubeto of Kasempa.

“Police visited the scene and found that the deceased had a burnt phone on her right hand and burnt clothes,” he said.

In a separate incident, Roy Makondo 21, a Grade 11 pupil at Zambezi Day Secondary School in Zambezi district was also struck and killed by lightning yesterday.

“This occurred on April 6 2022, around 15:50 hours near the District Commissioner’s office,” he said.

Dr. Mulenga said the body of the deceased has been deposited in Mukinge Mission Hospital mortuary.