Lil Wayne thinks he’s better than Jay-Z in the GOAT debate

According to Lil Wayne, Birdman once made fun of him for sounding too much like Jay-Z, which hurt his enjoyment of music as a fan.The 40-year-old explained why he only listens to himself and his musicians among the rappers on his playlist in an interview with Rolling Stone. “I don’t listen to anyone when it comes to rap,” Weezy declared.

“I simply don’t have the time because I’m working hard to improve every day. That’s also what I tell my artists. You will begin to sound like your favorite musician once you discover them.Wayne then talked about his decision-making interaction with the CEO of Cash Money Records. Then he added, “I’m tired of every song you doing sounding like dаmn JAY-Z. It took Birdman and them to pull my a** aside.” You’re not Jay-Z, I sаy.Although Lil Wayne did not specify when the conversation happened, it is reasonable to assume that it happened around the middle of the 2000s.

After JAY-Z’s temporary retirement following The Black Album, the rapper started calling himself “the best rapper alive” at that point.The native of New Orleans, who has always declared that the mogul is his favorite rapper, was even enticed to sign with JAY-Z following the completion of his initial deal with Cash Money Records.

Despite his shared interest in The ROC, Wayne eventually signed back with Birdman and Cash Money.Wayne acknowledges in another section of the interview that he can’t recall much about the recording of the Tha Carter series and that he can’t provide much light on the creation of any one album. He told the publication, “I’m going to be honest with you: I don’t know Tha Carter III, Tha Carter II, or Tha Carter I from Tha Carter IV.” And that’s the pure, unvarnished word of my God. You could ask me about a certain song, and I wouldn’t even know what you were talking about, so you could lie.The rapper is getting ready for ColleGrove 2, the follow-up to the album he co-wrote with 2 Chainz, to drop. He also intends to release I Am Not a Human Being III and Tha Carter VI.