By Chilufya Tayali



LILLIAN SIYUNI NEEDS PROTECTION AND SUPPORT OF HER FELLOW WOMEN – CADRES ARE DEMONSTRATING WHY CAN’T YOU DO THE SAME

It takes a lot to build a woman to a position of DPP and women organisations move around the World holding conferences and making long speeches but here in Zambia we have a woman being victimised and harassed by cadres sponsored by the ruling party and all these women are quite.

If Lillian Siyuni had done something wrong I would not be talking on her behalf but she is innocent and she has been professional so why hound her out of her office as DPP.

When will women speak and protect her, or they are quiet because they actually don’t mean what they say, it’s just a matter of earning a living and creating an opportunity to travel around the World, enjoy nice hotel foods and sleep in comfort away from their homes and families.

TAYALI THE PUBLIC LAWYER OF THE PUBLIC COURT OF OPINIONS!