Lionel Messi’s father holds talks with Joan Laporta over Barcelona return

Legendary Argentina national team captain Lionel Messi’s return to his childhood club FC Barcelona is reportedly imminent.

Prominent Italian football journalist Fabrizio Romano revealed on his social media pages on Monday.

Romano indicates that the World Cup winner’s father Jorge Messi met with Barcelona president Joan Laporta to discuss a ‘possible’ reunion of Messi and his former paymasters.

“Leo Messi’s father Jorge Messi has just spoken on return to Barça after meeting with president Laporta,” Romano posted on his timeline.

“The meeting between Messi’s camp and Laporta was very positive and La Liga has finally approved the plan presented by Barcelona for Financial Fair Play,” he added.

Also quoted by Fabrizio, Messi’s father, Jorge said: “Leo wants to return to Barcelona and I’d love to see him back to Barça. I can say that we are confident, Barça move is an option for sure. You will know the future soon.”

Messi left Barca for Paris Saint-Germain on a two-year-deal in 2021 but he failed to live up to expectations.

He is set to leave PSG at the end of the season, the club’s head coach Christophe Galtier confirmed last week.