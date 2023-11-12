LIST: African leaders who thronged Riyadh for first Saudi-Africa summit

Over half of presidents from across the continent were in Riyadh, capital of Saudi Arabia for a summit convened by Kind Salman Abdul Aziz.
Flights of these African leaders started arriving in Riyadh for the first Saudi-Africa summit on Thursday, November 9 with the summit proper taking place the next day.
According to a document, the ‘Riyadh Declaration,’ a communique issued at the end of the gathering, the Saudi side led by Prince Mohammed Bin Salman held talks over four areas of mutual interest.
They are:
a. Political, Security and Military Affairs, Counterterrorism and Combating Extremism
b. Economic, Development, Commercial and Investment Affairs
c. Cultural, Educational and Civilizational Communication Affairs
d. Humanitarian and Health Affairs
the following African leaders attended:
Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, Somalia
William Ruto, Kenya
Abiy Ahmed Ali, Ethiopia Prime Minister
Omar Guelleh, Djibouti
Isaias Afwerki, Eritrea
Salva Kiir, South Sudan
Abdel Fattah Burhan, Sudan military ruler
Mahamat Idris Deby, Chad
Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, Equatorial Guinea
Faustin Archange Touadera, Central African Republic
Brice Oligui Nguema, Gabon military ruler
Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Nigeria’
Faure Gnassingbe, Togo
Patrice Talon, Benin
Alassane Quattara, Ivory Coast
Julius Maada Bio, Sierra Leone
Mamady Doumbouya, Guinea military ruler
Adama Barrow, The Gambia
Umaru Sissoco Embalo, Guinea-Bissau
Mohammed El Ghazouani, Mauritania
Lamine Zeine, Prime Minister of Niger under junta
Azali Asoumani, Comoros and African Union president
Paul Kagame, Rwanda
Wavel Ramkalawan, Seychelles
Evariste Ndayishimiye, Burundi
Hakainde Hichelima, Zambia
Emmerson Mnagagwa, Zimbabwe
Samia Suluhu Hasssan, Tanzania
Lazarus Chakwera, Malawi