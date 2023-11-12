LIST: African leaders who thronged Riyadh for first Saudi-Africa summit

Over half of presidents from across the continent were in Riyadh, capital of Saudi Arabia for a summit convened by Kind Salman Abdul Aziz.

Flights of these African leaders started arriving in Riyadh for the first Saudi-Africa summit on Thursday, November 9 with the summit proper taking place the next day.

According to a document, the ‘Riyadh Declaration,’ a communique issued at the end of the gathering, the Saudi side led by Prince Mohammed Bin Salman held talks over four areas of mutual interest.

They are:

a. Political, Security and Military Affairs, Counterterrorism and Combating Extremism

b. Economic, Development, Commercial and Investment Affairs

c. Cultural, Educational and Civilizational Communication Affairs

d. Humanitarian and Health Affairs

the following African leaders attended:

Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, Somalia

William Ruto, Kenya

Abiy Ahmed Ali, Ethiopia Prime Minister

Omar Guelleh, Djibouti

Isaias Afwerki, Eritrea

Salva Kiir, South Sudan

Abdel Fattah Burhan, Sudan military ruler

Mahamat Idris Deby, Chad

Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, Equatorial Guinea

Faustin Archange Touadera, Central African Republic

Brice Oligui Nguema, Gabon military ruler

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Nigeria’

Faure Gnassingbe, Togo

Patrice Talon, Benin

Alassane Quattara, Ivory Coast

Julius Maada Bio, Sierra Leone

Mamady Doumbouya, Guinea military ruler

Adama Barrow, The Gambia

Umaru Sissoco Embalo, Guinea-Bissau

Mohammed El Ghazouani, Mauritania

Lamine Zeine, Prime Minister of Niger under junta

Azali Asoumani, Comoros and African Union president

Paul Kagame, Rwanda

Wavel Ramkalawan, Seychelles

Evariste Ndayishimiye, Burundi

Hakainde Hichelima, Zambia

Emmerson Mnagagwa, Zimbabwe

Samia Suluhu Hasssan, Tanzania

Lazarus Chakwera, Malawi