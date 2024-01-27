LISWANISO DENIES ACCUSATIONS OF ACCUMULATING WEALTH AFTER 2021 ELECTIONS

United Party for National Development (UPND) National Youth Chairperson, Gilbert Liswaniso, has denied accusations that he has accumulated so much wealth in the last two years as alleged by some sections of society.

Speaking when he featured on Friday’s edition of Let The People Talk program on Phoenix FM, Mr. Liswaniso added that the accusations should be treated as malice trying to dent his name.

Meanwhile, Mr. Liswaniso has explained that there is no vacuum for presidency in the UPND and that President Hakainde Hichilema is the appointed leader of the party contrary to allegations by Human Rights activist, Brebner Changala, that some UPND members have expressed presidential confidence in Garry Nkombo, accusations that Mr. Liswaniso has described as propaganda meant to divide the party.

The UPND National Youth Chairman has also urged party members to welcome anyone wishing to join the party even those that they despise. He said people are joining the ruling party because President Hichilema has created an environment where everyone can participate in politics as democracy allows them to do so.

