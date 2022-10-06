Livingstone Businessman Takes It Personal, Offers His Daugters To The Hero Youngman

LIVINGSTONE BUSINESSMAN TAKES IT PERSONAL, OFFERS HIS DAUGHTERS TO THE HERO YOUNGMAN

Since the Lusaka youngman started dominating media headlines yesterday for his heroic works of rescuing 13 abducted girls, Zambians from all walks of life have been pledging different valuables like land, money, houses etc to him as an appreciation for what he did.

But when the news of the young hero reached the Livingstone based businessman, he took it personal by pledging any of his three daughters for marriage.

Mr Richard Siloka said he was touched with what the youngman did and today he has offered to the youngman to choose whether to marry his eldery daughter Esnart Siloka, 29, who is a nurse in UK, Eneless Siloka, 26, a nurse in Ndola or Evereen Siloka, 20,who is a student at UNZA.

“Youngman the choice is yours. You will not pay me anything for marrying any of my daughters. Am ready to sponsor the wedding and give you and your partner K54,000 cash a day after your wedding before giving you a house!. I watched the videos of your heroic acts with tears. I imagined the 13 girls were my children. I felt I can give you that which I treasure most, and there is nothing i bank on much than my children”.