LIVINGSTONE MAN ARRESTED FOR ALLEGEDLY ISSUING FALSE INSURANCE COVER NOTES WORTH 67, 921,00 KWACHA

The Livingstone District Criminal Investigations Department through the Anti-Fraud has arrested a 33 year old man of Livingstone for issuing out a false insurance cover worth 67, 921.00 kwacha belonging to Africa Pride Insurance Company of Lusaka when in fact he is not an agent for the said company.

Southern Province police commissioner Auxensio Daka identified the suspect as Shuulikwa Ngandu aged 33, of house number 4 Kapatamoyo Lane in Livingstone who was pretending to be an insurance agent for Africa pride Insurance Company.

Mr Daka explains that police received a report from Chimuka Milambo aged 33 of Nkwashi Housing Estates, off Leopards Hill in Chongwe who is also a sales and marketing manager for Africa Pride Insurance Company based in Lusaka.

Mr Daka says the Complainant who reported on behalf of Africa pride insurance company stated that an amount of 67,921.00 kwacha was embezzled from unsuspecting members of the public.

He narrates that Mr Ngandu issued out false insurance cover notes worth 67, 921.00 kwacha when he was not an agent for the said company.

He points out that this is alleged to have occurred between October 2023 and 10th February 2024 in Livingstone.

Mr Daka says brief facts of the matter are that the company on an unspecified dates, received a claim over a cover policy worthy 108, 000.00 kwacha adding that it was at this moment that the company discovered that the said claimant’s details were not captured in the company’s integrated system and hence carrying out preliminary investigations which led to Livingstone where the matter was finally reported to police.

He points out that Preliminary investigations conducted by the Anti-Fraud Unit led to the apprehension of Shuulikwa Ngandu.

Mr Daka discloses that Shuulikwa Ngandu is currently detained in custody to help with investigations adding that he is likely to be charged with offenses of forgery, uttering false documents, and obtaining money by false pretenses.

