LIVINGSTONE WOMAN JAILED 20 YEARS FOR DEFILING MENTALLY CHALLENGED BOY

THE Livingstone High Court has sentenced to 20 years imprisonment a 36-year-old businesswoman who lured a 13-year-old mentally challenged boy to her house and later defiled him for more than two hours. And a 40-year-old man of Luanshya has been dragged to the Ndola Magistrates Court for allegedly defiling his seven-year-old biological daughter.

Jane Imusho, of house number A23 Malota in Livingstone, was charged with defilement of an imbecile. Particulars of the offence are that on July 30, 2022 in Livingstone, Imusho had carnal knowledge of the teenager, who lives in the same neighbourhood.In mitigation, her lawyer from Legal Aid Clinic for Women, Beatrice Chola, said her client was a first-time offender and a business lady.

She said her client was remorseful, had learned a lesson and promised to be a law-abiding citizen.She said the court should have exercised leniency by considering the mandatory sentence.In sentencing Imusho, Livingstone High Court Judge Catherine Phiri said she had considered that Imusho was a first offender.“The victim of your act is a child, he has a mental disorder, and the report shows that his mental disorder has worsened because of your actions.

I hereby sentence you to 20 years of simple imprisonment. This is effective from the date of your arrest on July 30, 2022,” Judge Phiri said.The court said the mandatory sentence for the offence is 14 years imprisonment with hard labour, with the maximum being life imprisonment.

And a 40-year-old man of Luanshya has been dragged to the Ndola Magistrates Court for allegedly defiling his seven-year-old biological daughter.Dominic Mukosha, a farmer, is alleged to have defiled his biological daughter on September 7, 2023.When the case came up before Ndola magistrate Brian Simachela, Mukosha, a father of nine, denied having defiled his daughter.Magistrate Simachela adjourned the case to January 30 for commencement of trial.

Meanwhile, a 19-year-old maid of Ndola has been sentenced to one-year simple imprisonment for stealing household property valued at over K1,000 from her neighbour.Esther Kunda, of Chipulukusu Township, has been convicted and sentenced to one-year simple imprisonment for housebreaking and theft.On unknown dates but in the month of November 2023, Kunda stole household properties which included two curtains valued at K1,260 from Ines Mwelwa, 20, also of Chipulukusu.In mitigation, Kunda asked for forgiveness from the court because she is a mother of one.Magistrate Chanda sentenced Kunda to one-year simple imprisonment.

