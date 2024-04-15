LONG HOURS OF LOADSHEDDINGUNACCEPTABLE – Fred M’membe

LONG HOURS OF LOADSHEDDING

UNACCEPTABLE

The rate at which the UPND government is loadshedding our country is too much, worrying and frustrating many Zambians. If they don’t attend to this issue as a matter.of urgency, and as rhey promised, the economy will collapse completely!

Mr Hakainde Hichilema, as things atand today, our people are very stressed in their homes. Small businesses are collapsing.

Our people are feeling the pain, each day. Why didn’t the UPND government plan in advance? What is the Ministry of Green Economy and the Environment doing about this big crisis? Why are they quiet when we have a crisis at hand?

An eight (8) hours loadshedding shedule is way too much. Our economy will collapse.

Fred M’membe

President of Socialist Party