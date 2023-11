Today, Antony Blinken, the US Secretary of State, is in Brussels. He is talking to a group of Nato foreign ministers.

He says the US wants the fighting to stop between Israel and Gaza to continue. They are trying to make that happen every day.

“Its continuation means more hostages will come home and more help will reach Gaza. ”

“Obviously, we want that. ” “I think Israel also wants it,” he said at the meeting.