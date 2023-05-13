Love Turned Deadly: Ex-Boyfriend Rapes and Stabs Woman for Refusing Reconciliation

Rejected Lover’s Rampage: Woman’s Life at Risk After Brutal Attack

A 20-year-old woman from a village in Chiwundura, Zimbabwe, is fighting for her life after being raped and stabbed by her ex-boyfriend. The man, who is 42 years old, reportedly attacked the victim when she went to fetch firewood in a nearby bush with her cousin sister. The suspect, who also resides in the same village, approached the women and asked to reconcile with his ex-girlfriend. When she turned down his request, an argument ensued, and the man pulled out a knife, threatening to stab the victim. He then allegedly proceeded to rape her before stabbing her multiple times all over the body.

Arrest and Investigation

Following the attack, the suspect was arrested and charged with rape and attempted murder. Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the incident and the suspect’s arrest. The victim was rushed to Gweru Provincial Hospital by a well-wisher and later transferred to Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo, where she is receiving treatment for her life-threatening injuries.

Investigation into the incident is ongoing, and authorities have yet to release further details.

The Victim’s Condition

The victim is said to be in critical condition and is battling for her life. Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said, “She is battling for her life at a hospital in Bulawayo.” The woman’s family and friends are distraught and have called for justice to be served.

Words from the Police

In response to the incident, Mahoko said, “The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) condemns all forms of violence against women and children, and we urge members of the public to find peaceful ways of resolving disputes. We will leave no stone unturned in our quest to bring perpetrators of such heinous crimes to book.”

This incident highlights the importance of seeking help and speaking out against domestic violence. It also serves as a reminder to take threats of violence seriously and to seek help if necessary. The victim’s family and friends continue to pray for her recovery while authorities investigate the incident further.