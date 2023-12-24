LT GEN NYONI HITS THE GROUND RUNNING AND OUTLINES ROADMAP

Newly appointed Zambia Air Force (ZAF) Commander, Lt Gen Oscar Msitu Nyoni delivered his maiden address to personnel on Friday, 22 December 2023 at ZAF Lusaka Air Force Base. Lt Gen Nyoni’s address set the tone for his Command and clearly outlined the roadmap ahead.

During the address, Lt Gen Nyoni assured personnel that under his Command, the Zambia Air Force would continue to carry out its constitutional mandate of safeguarding the Zambian airspace. He also said that ZAF would position itself to respond effectively to emerging and modern threats such as hunger, disease, environmental issues, among others.

Lt Gen Nyoni also highlighted the need for collaboration with other Sister Services, Security Wings and government departments for ZAF’s continued growth and effectiveness.

The Air Force Commander called on personnel to remain professional, disciplined and dedication to duty. He underscored the critical role that the Air Force plays in national security and assured the personnel of his commitment to enhancing their capabilities and welfare.

The address was well-received by personnel, who congratulated the Zambia Air Force Commander and his Deputy on their appointments and promotions. The event concluded with a call to rally and support Command in order for the Air Force to achieve new heights of success.

A maiden address by military commanders, after their appointment to a leadership position, gives the newly appointed commanders a platform to articulate their leadership approach, align the team towards common goals, and build a foundation of trust and confidence within the organization as well as set the tone and communicate priorities.

Lt Gen Nyoni hit the ground running and shared his flight plan for the Zambia Air Force to soar to even greater heights.

Congratulation once more to the Zambia Air Force Commander, Lt Gen Oscar Msitu Nyoni and the Deputy Zambia Air Force Commander and Chief of Air Staff (COAIRS), Maj Gen Arthur Kalaluka on your appointments Sir!!

C:ZAF