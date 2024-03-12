LUANGWA BOARDING SCHOOL SHUTS DOWN BECAUSE OF LACK OF WATER

The Ministry of Education regrets to announce that Luangwa Boarding School in Luangwa district has been temporarily closed due to erratic water supply.

The School has been closed for two weeks from 11th to 25th March 2024.

The School has also been closed due to the increased number of diarrhoeal cases recorded at the school.

The Ministry has decided not to take any chances following guidance from various inspection teams that have visited the school.

Luangwa Boarding Secondary School is one of the oldest schools in Zambia and needs urgent water reticulation.

The School is situated along the Luangwa River where it draws its water but due to the drought being experienced this year, the water level at the source has become shallow and water cannot be pumped constantly.

As a long term measure, the Ministry of Education has been working with local authorities using the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) to construct an industrial borehole.

The bore is being constructed at Kamanga village, 2km away from the school because the water around the school is salty.

The borehole project is expected to be handed over in the next 5 days and the situation will be normalised.

In addition the Ministry of Education sent K4.7 million to the school to construct 3 ablution blocks, a 1×3 classroom block and two dormitories last year and the works have since commenced.

The Ministry also sent K180,000 in December 2023 for the purchase of a water pump and a mortar.

All these measures are expected to restore normal operations at the school.

The Ministry would like to thank all cooperating partners and stakeholders for their support.

Issued by

Communications Unit

Ministry of Education