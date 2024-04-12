LUANSHYA RESIDENTS BRAVE THE BEES TO LISTEN TO HH’S MESSAGE

Yesterday, Luanshya’s Mpatamatu Stadium was fully packed as residents of Luanshya gathered to listen to the government’s message of hope and their vision for the economic transformation of Luanshya Town and the entire Copperbelt Province.

Not even a swarm of bees that hovered over the crowd at some point could dampen the crowd’s enthusiasm. The residents of Luanshya were celebrating the official commissioning of dewatering process of New Luanshya Mine Shaft 28 which had been closed for more than 23 years.

With the various recent developments that have taken place in the mining industry on the Copperbelt, there is a sense of hope that the province will be brought back to it’s glory days.