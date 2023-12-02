LUANSHYA TEACHER GETS ARRESTED FOR FORGING PAYSLIP AND GETTING LOAN

Police in Luanshya have arrested a teacher who forged his payslip and bank statement to obtain two loans, both amounting to over K4,000, from two financial lending institutions.

Copperbelt police commanding officer Peacewell Mweemba said police received a report of forgery and obtaining money by false presences from Dennis Mwaba of Luanshya, who is also director at Taccibs Money Lenders, and Travis Munthali, manager for Goodfellow Finance Limited in Luanshya.

“The duo reported that a person they can easily identify as Steven Kapungwe, of Mpatamatu, a teacher at Makumbo Combined School in Lufwanyama, forged his payslip and bank statement,” Mr Mweemba said.

Credit: Zambia Daily Mail