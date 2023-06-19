LUBAMBO MUSONDA SALUTES SUNZU aka THE LANDLORD

CHIPOLOPOLO skipper Lubambo Musonda has praised veteran defender Stopilla Sunzu saying he has brought experience and stability to the Zambia defence following the team’s 3 – 0 win over Ivory Coast on Saturday.

Sunzu, marked his return to international football on a high note after a prolonged break. His last appearance for the national team dates back to November 14, 2019, in a game remembered for its crushing 5-0 defeat against Algeria

However, Sunzu’s return proved to be a game changer, with his maturity on the field being the highlight of the day.

An integral part of Zambia’s defensive wall, Sunzu displayed calmness in breaking play and neutralizing Ivory Coast’s attack. His defensive prowess was critical in ensuring Zambia kept a clean sheet.

Sunzu’s display did not go unnoticed to Musonda.

“Sunzu is a senior player, he has a lot of experience, and he is there to help out the other defenders. It is a good thing to have him with us in the team,” Musonda said.

Mwebantu