LUBINDA REMEMBERS TOM MTINE

PRESS STATEMENT FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

LUBINDA REMEMBERS MTINE

Tribute by Given Lubinda

Wednesday, 8th November 2023

The world of Zambian football is deeply saddened by the passing of the First Zambian President of the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ), Mr. Tom Mtine. His invaluable contribution to the development and establishment of the sport in the nation shall forever remain ingrained in the history of Zambian football.

I share my heartfelt sentiments about the significant impact Mr. Mtine had on the sport and the community.

The late Mr. Tom Mtine held a pioneering role in the foundation of the Football Association of Zambia, serving as its first president. His leadership and vision laid the groundwork for the growth and structure of football in the nation. Under his guidance, the sport began to take shape, fostering talent and providing a platform for aspiring players to thrive.

I remember Mr. Mtine’s role as a pivotal figure in the development of Zambian football. His dedication and contributions paved the way for the successes and achievements witnessed in Zambian football over the years.

As the football community and the nation at large mourn the loss of this influential figure, i recall Tom as a sober and creative man .His immeasurable impact on the sport and the indelible mark he has left on Zambian football will be remembered and cherished for generations to come.

Mr Mtine ‘ contributions will forever be celebrated, and his vision and dedication will continue to inspire the future of the sport. In honoring his memory, the football fraternity must stand united in acknowledging the remarkable journey and invaluable influence of their first President of the Football Association of Zambia.

MAY THE SOUL OF MTINE REST IN PEACE

Given Lubinda

Vice President

Patriotic Front Party