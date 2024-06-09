Lucky’s Commedy apologizes to Zambians for saying the truth that  Zambia National Soccer Team is not tribaly balanced

Lucky’s Commedy apologizes to Zambians for saying the Zambia National Soccer Team is not tribaly balanced ❗

Writes…

Good morning ladies and gentlemen, i just want to apologize to all those who got offended to the statement I made yesterday morning about the Zambia national team.

I must also say that a lot of people misunderstood my post, there are a lot of misquotes and I can’t blame people for that because it all started with the post I made.

All I have to say for now is SORRY to you all. We are human we all error in one way or the other and no one can be perfect in an imperfect world.



From the bottom of my heart I never meant what most people are thinking, that’s why I said, ALL CORNERS OF ZAMBIA.

One Zambia  One Nation. Together we can 