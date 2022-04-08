LUKASHYA MP ENDORSES LUSAMBO’S LONE PROTEST, CALLS ON THE INTERNATIONAL COMMUNITY TO OPEN EYES



By. IP

Lusashya member of parliament George Chisanga has endorsed a lone protest carried out by Kabushi member of parliament Bowman Lusambo allies Bulldozer at the British Commision in Lusaka on Thursday Morning as a way to way expressed his displeasure on the alleged breakdown in the rule of law as well as violation of human rights.



He says it is a common known knowledge that ZAMBIA’s democracy is slowly gaining a dark face under the UPND administration looking at the systimatic manner in which the State is oppressing political opponents more especially members of his former ruling party the Patriotic Front-PF.



Mr. CHISANGA the new dawn government should endeavour to ensure that PF members are treated in a just manner adding that Mr. Lusambo was infact correct to display his concerns for the international community see what is happening in Zambia under the UPND government as its leader and head of state always sings about promoting the law of law.

He was speaking during an exclusive interview with Muvi tv news.

Ends