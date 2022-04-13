Lumwana Hospital worker arrsted for stealing medicines

By Daily Star Reporter

A General worker at Lumwana district Hospital has been arrested for stealing Government medicines worth K2, 244.00

Anoshi Sakutoma 38 of Manyama area in Kalumbila has been charged with Theft by public servant Contrary to section 277 of the penal code Cap 87 of the laws of Zambia.

According to North Western Province commanding officer Fred Mulenga, the stolen Medicines were four boxes of injectable contraceptive, one box of malaria antigen, some sachets of Coartem and one bottle of chlorine from the pharmacy.