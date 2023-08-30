LUNDA, LUVALES CLASH IN ZAMBEZI DISTRICT

Police in Zambezi District received reports of violence which has left some structures in some areas destroyed and some people injured.

This is as a result of the conflict between the Lunda and Luvale people.

Police in the area have recorded 25 different cases ranging from Assault, Malicious Damage to Property, Arson and Unlawful wounding.

Two of the injured victims are admitted to Zambezi District Hospital where they are receiving treatment.

So far no arrest has been made as investigations are ongoing.

The Inspector General of Police has dispatched paramilitary officers to the District in oder to reinforce officers in the District in maintaining law and order.

At the moment, the situation is reported to be calm as Police have intensified patrols.

Danny Mwale

Deputy Police Public Relations Officer