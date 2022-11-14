Lundazi based Musician ‘Mozy B’ has died after his canoe capsized whilst shooting a music video

MOZY B A LOCAL LUNDAZI ARTIST HAS DIED

By Ganizani Nkhowani

Moses Banda alias Mozy B a popular Lundazi artist has died after the boat he was in capsized during the time of shooting a video.

According to Amoeba a Malawian artist and a friend who was present at the time of the sad development has told Chikaya news that Mozy B has died after failing to swim immediately the boat they were in capsized.

Amoeba says there were 5 people in the same boat and all the 4 others who were in the boat have survived except Mozy B.

He has disclosed that Mozy B was immediately retrieved and rushed to Kasenga health center because he still had signs of having life,but was pronounced dead whilst there.

The body of Mozy B is currently at Kasenga health center and the Dam where Mozy B has died from has been named as Mapala Dam in Chipangali district.- Chikaya Radio