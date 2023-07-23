LUNDAZI COUPLE ARRESTED FOR ALLEGED RAPE AND ASSAULT OF A DEPENDANT

Police in Lundazi District in Eastern Province have arrested a couple for alleged rape and assault on a female dependent.

The couple was arrested on Tuesday for suspected rape and assault of a female juvenile dependent.

Eastern Province Police Commanding Officer, Limpo Liywalii, confirmed the arrest to ZANIS in Lundazi and identified the couple as Darlington Phiri aged 46 and Mulekwa Mayuni aged 36, both employees of the Ministry of Education in Chasefu district.

The couple is in police custody and charged with rape and assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm, and will appear in court soon.

Meanwhile, the victim has been withdrawn from the suspects’ house and is being kept by the government for safety.

ZANIS