LUNDAZI TEACHER COMMITS SUICIDE OVER DEBTS

A 32 year old male Secondary School teacher of Lundazi district in Eastern Province has committed suicide by hanging himself in his matrimonial home.

Eastern Province Police Commanding Officer, Limpo Liywalii has confirmed the incident and identified the deceased as Levy Bili, a teacher at Mwase Day Secondary School.

Mr. Liywalii said Police received a report from Mable Ng’uni aged 27 of the same abode that her husband Levy Bili, had died after he hanged himself in the bedroom.

He said the incident happened on November 8, 2023 around 17:30hours at Mwasenthembwe Sub-Centre’s Mtendere Compound where the deceased was staying.

Mr. Liywalii explained that on the material day around 12:00hours, the deceased told his wife that he would kill himself because he owed people a lot of money, a matter which they later resolved.

He further said the deceased hanged himself on the roof of his house in the bedroom with a piece of Chitenge material and died on the spot, whilst his wife was out to the market.

Mr. Liywalii said the body of the deceased had since been deposited to Lundazi District Hospital Mortuary awaiting postmortem and burial.

ZANIS