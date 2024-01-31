Lungu calls for early elections, says has taken over UPND sponsors

FORMER president Edgar Lungu says he been talking to the people who sponsored the UPND and has since won their confidence.

Lungu has since called for an early election saying President Hakainde Hichilema his party have failed.

Lungu, along with representatives from seven opposition political parties, held a press briefing in Lusaka today, announcing the formation of a what they are calling The People’s Movement.

According the the gathering, the movement that is targets birth an alliance which the consortium believe will give them a guaranteed victory in the 2026 general elections.

“I have been in interaction with the people who helped UPND come into power and all of them have told me, Tefyo twalebeba ifi(this is not what we agreed upon),” Lungu said.

“I won’t mention names but they are part of us here telling us… No no no. Uyu muntu aleya (This person must go).”

Lungu implored citizens to call for early elections because he believed the UPND government have failed.

“It’s for you Zambians to tell us that this Movement should be crying for early elections because it is within your constitution tights to to demand for an early election.”

“..Will this man and his UPND continue up to 2026 or can we put pressure on him to get him to accept that an early election is imparrative in the country.”

He said if Zambians were to demand the president to call for an early election then that’s the root the movement was going to follow.

“It shouldn’t come from us it should come from you,” he added.

Highlighting concerns about the use of power, Lungu compared his past leadership, stating; “The power that gentleman is using is the same power I had, but did you see what you are seeing now? No, because I was well brought up.”

The former president said he was brought up in respect and believing in friends.

He attributed the challenges faced under the new government to a lack of proper handling of power.

Responding to questions about his potential candidacy in the upcoming elections, Lungu asserted, “I cannot impose myself on the people, but if they choose to put me on the ballot paper, who am I to say no?”

He affirmed his commitment to support any chosen leader if the people decide otherwise.

By Moses Makwaya

Kalemba