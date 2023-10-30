LUNGU HAS LOST HIS RESPECT, EVEN JUNIOR POLITICIANS WILL NOW ATTACK HIM – LIFUKA

By Muzamba Siandizya

GOVERNANCE Activist Rueben Lifuka says former president Edgar Lungu has just lost the moral high ground accorded to a retired former head of state following his political comeback.

Lifuka, however, says Lungu should expect resistance from both within and outside PF because the political landscape has changed from the time he lost power…

