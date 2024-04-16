LUNGU IS JUST DISTURBING OUR WORK, AKEKALA PESA, WONDERS HH

HE IS JUST DISTURBING OUR WORK, AKEKALA PESA, WONDERS HH

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has insisted that his government will not be swayed by the people saying “alebwelelapo” because the seat is already occupied.

And President Hichilema says he doesn’t want to spend time talking about certain individuals who are just disturbing the government’s work.

Speaking when he commissioned the Chifubu level one Hospital in Ndola, Sunday, the President said those saying “alebwelelapo” could simply sleep if they had nothing to do. “We love you Zambians, that’s why we work for you day and night, and we will continue.

(Diggers)