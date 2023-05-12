LUNGU ISN’T BEING HARASSED -HH

President Hakainde Hichilema says he doesn’t think his predecessor Edgar Lungu is being harassed, questioning how he had 13 police officers attached to his residence when he is entitled to only three.

The President further says if he was Lungu, he would retire from politics.

He adds that when his time comes, he will retire from politics and start looking after goats.

Meanwhile, President Hichilema has urged the police to do their job saying, “people should not sleep outside the gate of someone, that’s a contravention of the law. They must go and sleep in their homes”.

And President Hichilema says if there is any theft at the former president’s house, “maybe it’s within themselves”.

“There’s no threat there, if there’s thieving going on maybe it’s within themselves. As you noticed last time there was a theft there, it was the same cadres involved. They are used to those things,” said President Hichilema.

The President was speaking when he arrived in the country from the United Kingdom this afternoon.

Grindstone TV