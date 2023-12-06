LUNGU LYING, DEMOCRATIC SPACE NOT SHRINKING – KAMBONI

KALOMO Central Constituency Member of Parliament, Harry Kamboni, has added his view to individuals condemning former President, Edgar Lungu, on his sentiments that the democratic space in the Country is shrinking.

Kamboni tells Byta FM News that it is shameful for Lungu to make such claims, reminding the former President that his rule was characterized with arbitrary arrests of opposing voices.

The Lawmaker says Lungu should be the last person to be comment on matters involving democracy because he is not a proponent of the ideology as evidenced from how he governed the country.

During his Press Briefing in Lusaka on 1st December, 2023, Lungu called out President Hakainde Hichilema for what he described as attempts to eliminate democracy in the country.

Lungu reiterated that his return to active politics has been necessitated by undertakings of Hichilema and the ruling party to take the Patriotic Front into oblivion.