By CIC PF Reporter.

LUNGU MOVES PF CONVENTION TO NEXT YEAR IN JUNE.

Former Republican President has halted the long awaited PF convention citing inadequate preparations and other legal matters affecting the party. The Convention has since been moved to Next year 2024 in June to the shock of other aspirants. This means that ECL remains the interim president. Months ago former Secretary General Mr Davis Mwila said a compromise will have to be made that will compel some presidential aspirants to withdraw when ECL announces the comeback to politics. Mr Mwila said currently there is no strong candidate as Lungu to face HH in any election especially 2026.

Its therefore not clear whether the delay to hold the convention is meant to aid the welcome of ECL back to politics or not. Technically speaking Lungu is the current flag holder of PF.- CIC PRESS TEAM