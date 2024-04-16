LUNGU, NAWAKWI DIDN’T WANT HH ON BALLOT – HATEMBO

A witness testified that opposition leader Edith Nawakwi, in conjunction with then President Edgar Lungu, wanted to have Hakainde Hichilema, while in opposition, arrested to prevent him from contesting elections.

Pheluma Hatembo, a farmer, told a magistrate that Nawakwi, who is Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) president, told her that she never wanted Mr Hichilema to be on the presidential election ballot.

“She [Nawakwi] said if Hakainde Hichilema becomes President, the whole of Zambia will be grazing land for his animals,” Ms Hatembo, a businesswoman of Choma, said.

She testified that Nawakwi threatened to kill her and her brother, Milton Hatembo, if they told anyone that they sold farm 1924, in Kalomo, to Mr Hichilema.

