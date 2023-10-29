LUNGU NOT A THREAT TO UPND – MWALITETA

LUSAKA – UPND Lusaka province administration has welcomed sixth republican president Edgar Lungu’s return to active politics.

We however wish to advise Mr Lungu that he must be ready to account for his actions as Government will with immediate effect withdraw his security as he is now an ordinary citizen like anyone else.

Mr Lungu who has also removed his immunity through his come back must be ready to face the law for any of the offences he did while head of state

We know that Mr Lungu wants to attract the international community’s attention to destroy the gains that has been achieved by the new dawn administration.

It is clear that the presidency he carries crumbled yesterday at the burial site of PF found late President .Michael Sata.

Our advise as Lusaka Province ruling party is for Mr Lungu to reconsider his decision of coming into active polics but stay as Statesman.

Zambia prides in President Lungu as the only surviving former head of State after Dr Kaunda, Dr Chiluba, Mr Mwanawasa, RB and President Sata.

For UPND, the ruling party will remain with no option now but to relinguish the respect and privileges that Mr Lungu enjoys.

The respect and decorum of a former president cannot be enjoyed by a former head of state who has sold his Rights.

It must be noted that as the ruling party we intend to fight the sixth republican president but it is oblivious that he will encounter a number of challenges with the removal of most benefits that he enjoys as former president.

Politically Zambia’s know who Mr Lungu is and what he did for the country, leaving the economy collapsed with his thugs called cadres. Therefore he remains irrelevant to us.

Obvious Mwaliteta

Upnd Lusaka province Chairman