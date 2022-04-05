LUNGU NOT EYEING 2026 PRESIDENTIAL RACE, SAYS CHILANGWA

By Gideon Nyendwa

FORMER President Edgar Lungu has no intention to run for presidency in 2026 and the Patriotic Front has not had any discussions around his return to active politics, PF acting secretary general Nickson Chilangwa has said.

Mr Chilangwa said Mr Lungu had not expressed any interest in vying for the republican presidency in 2026.

He said the information being floated around suggesting that he wants to come back was just being propelled by the enemies of the party who wanted to create unnecessary confusion.

He said that if the former president really wanted to come back that information would have been made available using the right platforms and not social media.

Mr Chilangwa said the stance of the former president that he wants to retire from active politics still remains the same and he has no plans of changing his mind.

Daily Nation