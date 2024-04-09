LUNGU ORDERS HIS SUPPORTERS TO FIGHT BACK WHEN ATTACKED

Former Republican President Edgar Lungu has ordered Patriotic Front supporters to fight back whenever they are attacked by opponents.

Mr. Lungu said this at the Lusaka Magistrate Court when Mtendere ward 34 Councillor, Bornface Chibeka, informed him of an alleged ploy to attack PF supporters by the UPND in Mtendere during the Ward Development Committee WDC elections.

In response, Mr. Lungu urged the PF supporters to fight back with all their might in order to survive.

Recently, an audio of the Munali Member of Parliament Mike Mposha surfaced in which he was heard saying the opposition Patriotic Front cadres who will block the WDC elections in Mtendere will be crushed.

