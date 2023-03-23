Lungu played his part, he’s our former head of state – PF youth

By Edwin Mbulo in Livingstone

EDGAR Lungu played his part, he is a former head of state, says Livingstone PF youth leader Ikuka Muleta.

“We were once in government and we have learnt our lessons,” he says.

Asked if the youths in Livingstone would support Lungu when and if he decides to stage a political come back for the 2026 presidential and general elections, the Livingstone constituency youth chairperson said youths are looking forward to supporting whoever will win at the PF convention.



“As far as I know Edgar Lungu played his part and contributed to the development of our country and he is our former head of state, the father of the nation that we have as at now. The most important thing that we need as a country to develop is unity, peace and love. As youth wings we will support whoever wins at our [forth]coming convention,” Muleta said.

He said the PF youth wing was only interested in having a peaceful and developing Zambia.



“The most important thing is to see our country develop and lots of youths being employed as well as running companies,” Muleta said.

On the PF’s mobilisation, Muleta said there are a lot of strategies in place.



“As you may be aware, we were once in government and we know what governance is. We learnt our lessons. As for the UPND, people will judge the UPND how they will run their term up to 2026 since they have the mandate of five years. People will compare what PF did achieve during our term of office and what they, UPND, will achieve,” he said.



On complaints from Livingstone residents on the non-availability of member of parliament Rodney Sikumba, Muleta said, “I will leave it for the people of Livingstone to judge. As youths all we want to look at is what is affecting the well-being of the majority.”

On CDF disbursement, Muleta called for money to be disbursed on time.



“When we talk about CDF, this is March and I haven’t seen anything with regards to CDF. If money for CDF is released on time there can be changes in terms of development. So as at now some youths haven’t benefitted, if any it must be a little number of them,” said Muleta. “But my major point is that we need to get united. We have one country which is mother Zambia. Unity, peace and love.”