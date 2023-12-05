LUNGU READY TO SUPPORT EVEN A COCKROACH TO REMOVE HH – PF

FORMER PF deputy secretary general Mumbi Phiri says former president Edgar Lungu is ready to support even a cockroach or a mouse in 2026 as long as it’s not President Hakainde Hichilema.

And Phiri says all politicians are political cadres, including Chief Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa and President Hichilema.

On Saturday, Mweetwa said it was unfortunate that the only surviving former president, Lungu, was now positioning himself as a lead political cadre, urging him to “behave himself”.

And Mweetwa said President Hichilema was likely to get more votes in 2026 compared to the ones he got in 2021.

But in an interview, Monday, Phiri said Mweetwa was allowed to dream…

