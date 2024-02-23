LUNGU REFUSES TO ATTEND NCWALA BECAUSE HH WILL BE GUEST OF HONOUR INVITED BY PARAMOUNT CHIEF MPEZENI

HH TO GRACE NCWALA – NGOMA

By George Lemba, Rick Nchito and Peter Chifentelo

President Hakainde Hichilema is tomorrow, Saturday expected to grace the Ncwala traditional ceremony in Eastern province.

President Hichilema’s political advisor Levy Ngoma has told the media here in Chipata that the Head of State remains committed to working with all traditional leaders across the country.

And Ngoma has stated that under President Hakainde Hichilema’s leadership, all Chiefs will have palaces built for them adding that this development has already been rolled out.

“The President values Chiefs and he respects them and this is why since his opposition days he never incited any of them but has maintained his desire for traditional rulers to be picked from the lineage,” said Ngoma.

Thousands of people have been flocking to Eastern province for the ceremony and Paramount Chief Mpezeni invited President Hakainde Hichilema as guest of honor for this year’s ceremony which reminds the Ngoni people of how they conquered other groups decades ago.