LUNGU RESPECTED CATHOLICS WAY BETTER THAN KAUNDA, RB AND UPND ARE DOING THEY WILL LOSE POWER ITS JUST A MATTER OF TIME-FR KABASO OF MANSA HITS UPND HARD.

The infernol flame has reached Mansa Catholic Church with Father Kabaso taking a swipe on the New Dawn government to warn them of what happened to late Dr David Kaunda when he went against the Catholics and late president Rupiah Banda. In a politically charged like sermon, Fr Kabaso said Priests only talk on behalf of the people not themselves therefore calling Bishop Alick Banda a Lucifer is a red line that the UPND has crossed. He said as a priest he can go to any house he will be given food even if he was to lower himself and ask for money anyone can give him that the lifestyle between Priests and general members is different therefore when priests speak they speak on behalf of the people who are suffering not themselves.

He lined up all fallen presidents and the fate they suffered for going against the Catholic establishment saying they are sacred people who speaks the voice God and no amount of threats, insults and ridicule could stop them. He said former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu respected Catholics way better but his people did not hence losing power and that the clock is ticking for UPND too.

The trending Audio from Fr Kabaso has refreshed the fading controversy that was dying out in a huge misunderstanding that has engulfed between the government and the Catholic church.

CIC in Mansa interviewed people on what they think as they expressed dissappointment that there is lack of maturity from both the Catholic priests and the UPND leadership in a way they are handling yhe matter. Precious Mwamba (not real name) spoke off-camera that the head of state was just doing his statehood duties it was unfair for Fr Salangeta to come out that way even if he was speaking on behalf of the poor people in the church its a mockery because the message was mearnt to excite former president Edgar Lungu who was in attendance making the entire issue political. Ms Mwamba said UPND are in order to defend their president who in this case was badly attacked but calling Bishop Banda Lucifer was way too much from the rulling Party Secretary General. Ms Mwamba concluded that from her part both sides are lacking maturity and priests must not hide using the name of God and poor people by advocating for political messages ripe enough to incite anger and cause divisions among believers.

Another one Philomon Kasonde (Not real name) also expressed shock at Fr Kabaso accusing him of blowing the matter out of proportion. Mr Kasonde said Fr Kabaso must be realistic and come to terms that PF lost because Lungu was a bad leader before Zambians even if he respected him or Catholics. He added that the sermon by Fr Kabaso is a divisive message capable of destroying the relationship between the church and government.

Last one Mrs Mwansa (not real name) also expressed shock and asked if the president needs permision from Catholic priests before delivering a message to the nation. Mrs Mwansa said the priests must understand who the republican president is and what operational jurisidiction are bestowed upon him rather that its them the priests who seem to have an issue with New Dawn they must not abuse the word of God in threatening people from speaking because they themselves are sacred. She said the issue of graphs is neither here nor there but the sermon by Fr Salangeta was ill-timed especially the presence of Mr Lungu making it politically suspicious hence other priests must analyse the issue critically before commenting anyhow with threats because Catholic priests too are humans as well who have errored in society they are not blamed like this.