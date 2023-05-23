LUNGU WILL NOT BE CHALLENGED IF HE WERE TO COME BACK-Kambwili

LUNGU WILL NOT BE CHALLENGED IF HE WERE TO COME BACK … he already has the mandate, says Kambwili

PF presidential aspirant Chishimba Kambwili says former president Edgar Lungu would not be challenged if he were to come back because he already has the PF presidential mandate.

And Kambwili said Zambians must carefully watch activities surrounding a selected company to supply Compound D fertilizer, saying he suspected “stinking corruption.”

Asked by Daily Revelation if the halt in presidential campaigning in PF was to accommodate former president Edgar to come back on assertions that he was interested in standing again, Kambwili said the campaigning was halted because the party was getting divided when they needed first to deal with the constitution and the reorganisation of the party.

He said he cautioned against opening up nominations five months before the envisaged conference, and has now been vindicated.

“Look at what has happened. One person has gone to court. Confusion. So to avoid that confusion it was in the wisdom of the central committee to say let’s suspend these campaigns so that we put out house in order. It has nothing to do with president Lungu,” Kambwili said.

But asked if he would challenge Lungu for the presidency in the event he decided to run, Kambwili wondered why Lungu should run for the presidency if he decided he wants to come back.

"Because first and foremost he was elected up to…