LUNGU’S PLAN TO CAUSE ANARCHY MUST BE THWARTED BEFORE IT’S TOO LATE – ROMEO KANGOMBE

Former President Edgar Lungu has advanced his plans to cause chaos and anarchy in the country and we are calling on all the security wings to be alert and thwart these evil plans.

Our intelligence wings need to up their game in protecting this country from both internal and external threats to national security. Edgar Lungu is a threat to peace and national security and must be treated as such. President Hakainde Hichilema should immediately get rid of people in the system who are cutting deals with criminals.

Edgar Lungu wants to use tribalism to divide this country. Yesterday, he paraded clowns to openly declare war on other tribes. This was not only careless but foolishness of the highest order.

Maureen Mabonga and Munir Zulu Members of Parliament for Mfuwe and Lumezi respectively, must be arrested immediately. We should not allow foolish talk to put this country on fire. We must preserve the spirit of One Zambia One nation.

Using the wealth he acquired through proceeds of crime, Edgar is determined to put this country on fire. Our security wings should also take keen interest to know who is buying pangas for junkies in our townships.

Zambia is bigger than Edgar Lungu and his minions. Edgar’s politics has no interest of the people or country, he is always personal. During his reign, citizens lived in fear. Innocent people were gassed, others were killed, we can’t allow him to bring back that terror. We believe our security wings are capable of putting a stop to this nonsense.

Despite the police giving regular updates on the missing Petauke Member of Parliament, Lungu decided to storm ibex Police as if Jay Jay was under police custody when he went missing. This lawlessness by the former head of state must be stopped immediately. Lungu must allow the police to do their job professionally without any interference.

Zambians must denounce the anarchists and preserve the peace that we are currently enjoying. Any threat to national security must thwarted immediately.

Romeo Kangombe

Sesheke Member of Parliament