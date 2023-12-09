LUNGU’S RETURN HAS WORSENED THINGS IN PF – Davies Chama

LUNGU’S RETURN HAS WORSENED THINGS IN PF – CHAMA

Suspended Patriotic Front (PF) national chairperson Davies Chama says the return of former President Edgar Lungu to active politics has worsened the leadership crisis in the former ruling party.

Mr Chama said this is because PF members who hate him with a passion have also hardened their positions not to dialogue.

“Yes, the former President came [back] on the 28th October and it’s more than a month now, is he resolving the issues in PF? Is it within his powers? The answer is no,” the former PF secretary-general said.

“So, has it helped for him to come back? From where I stand, it has not helped and if anything, it has worsened the situation because people now have even hardened their positions because of his comeback. Because now, those people who don’t like him with a passion, they hardened their positions because they don’t want him.”

Mr Chama said PF leaders are stubborn and only Gods knows the future of the former ruling party because it will be stuck waiting for the outcomes of the so many court cases.