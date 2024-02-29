LUNGU’S STATEMENT IRRESPONSIBLE SAYS NEVERS MUMBA

In a recent development, Never Mumba, the President of the Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD), has strongly criticized former President Edgar Lungu for his assertions that Zambians may rise against the current administration. Mumba has labeled Lungu’s statement as irresponsible and expressed concerns about the dignity of the Office of the former President.

Taking to his Facebook page, Dr. Mumba emphasized that it is essential for the former president to approach such allegations with clean hands when accusing the current UPND Government of police brutality. Mumba pointed out that Lungu himself led a regime that was notorious for brutalizing and tear-gassing people on numerous occasions.

These comments from Mumba shed light on the discord within the Zambian political landscape. The criticism highlights the need for accountability and transparency, particularly from former leaders, as the nation strives to maintain the integrity of its democratic institutions.