LUPOSOSHI: YOUR VOTE, OUR STRENGTH – PRESIDENT HICHILEMA

YOUR VOTE, OUR STRENGTH – PRESIDENT HICHILEMA

April 28 2023

LUPOSOSHI – President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA has paid gratitude to Zambians for their continued support.

Speaking today in Katilye Ward of Lupososhi in Northern Province when he addressed residents, President Hichilema said that the support and votes for UPND remain the strength for government to continue delivering development for all.

“We don’t take your support for granted and this is why we call on all those appointed to work for the public vehemently regardless of the party.”

President Hichilema said Katilye Ward has over K28 million through the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) describing it as a game changer.

The Head of State also cited free education, NAPSA partial withdrawal among other achievements.

Meanwhile, President Hichilema told the UPND elected Katilye Ward councillor Ernest Kasakula to be a flag bearer and work closely with the people.

“A councillor is the first point of solutions and challenges in the governance structure and this is why we appeal to all civic leaders to take keen interest in issues affecting people,” he said.

President Hichilema also directed that all schools should have tap running water and flushable wash rooms driven by solar energy as opposed to subjecting people to more challenges.

The President was optimistic that once these amenities are in place public workers will not desert the people but immediately begin delivering development.

(C) THE FALCON