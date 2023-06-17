LUSAKA BEAUTIFUL NURSE LOSES HER MARRIAGE BECAUSE OF OVERDRINKING

Monica Bubala a nurse in Lusaka has lost her 5 year marriage on account of her excessive beer drinking which makes her sleep dead cold to the frustration of her husband Gilbert Mweemba aged 32.



In the matter before the courts, Mweemba complained that even caressing his 30 yr old wife who drinks like fish was useless as her body turned as cold as a winter night.



Meanwhile, in her defence, Monica said it was better her marriage was annulled as beer was helping her forget about Mweemba’s extra-marital affairs with heavily bleached women. “Its a good thing to divorce this man. I think i will stop drinking now and concertrate with my work and church”



She also added that Mweemba was jobless and that it was amazing that he was seeking divorce instead of seeking for a job; a statement which infuriated Mweemba who nearly beat his wife in court and drew the court’s intervention in calming the two parties.



Meanwhile, the court divorced the couple so that the wife can pursue her new love for drinking alcohol.