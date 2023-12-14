LUSAKA BOSS ALLEGEDLY RUNS OVER GARDEN BOY AFTER BEING ASKED TO BE PAID FOR HIS SERVICES, POLICE SAY

A 37-year-old garden boy of Lusaka has been hospitalised after his former employer allegedly ran over him with a vehicle.

Gabriel Mumba is alleged to have met his former boss, Fredrick Manase at a place near G-greens area in Chalala of Lusaka when the incident occurred.

He is believed to have demanded to be paid for his services when he met the suspect, but his former employer refused.

Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said the incident occurred yesterday December 12th around 13:00 hours.

He said Mr Manase has since been arrested and charged with the offence of Negligent Act.

“Brief facts of the matter are that the victim was working as a Garden boy for the now suspect. He met his former employer near G-greens in Chalala area and demanded to be paid for the services he had offered which he was never paid for.”

“The suspect refused to pay him and the victim sat on the bonnet of the suspect’s motor vehicle, a Mazda Premancy Grey in colour bearing Registration number ALT 8632,” he said.

Mr Hamoonga explained that it is alleged that the suspect then drove his vehicle while the victim was sitting on it and then fell to the ground .

He added that upon falling, the suspect then allegedly intensionally ran over the victim and drove off.