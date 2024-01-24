LUSAKA BUSINESS MAN PLEADS NOT GUILTY FOR DEFILING SIX GIRLS

A 44 year old Businessman of Lusaka’s Kabanana area Richard Mwanza has pleaded not guilty to seven counts of defiling six Children under the age of 16.

When the charges were read to him by Lusaka Resident Magistrate, Chrispine Hampungani, Mr Mwanza denied all the charges.

Mr Mwanza, after pleading not guilty, asked the court if he can be granted bail so that he could look for a lawyer but the state objected to his request.

And Magistrate Hampungani rejected the accused’s application on grounds that he is safer in custody than being out in the community.

“Looking at the docket that we have and the offence he is charged with, the proximity between him and the victims is in close proximity, the state feels that for his own safety and protection, it would be good for him to be in custody, even where he is, he can get help from relatives and get a lawyer, We therefore retaliate and object the application”, The state objected.

The details of the matter are that on unknown dates but between January and November 25, 2023 in Lusaka Mr Mwanza had on different occasions had unlawful carnal knowledge with the six girls under the age of 16 years.

The offence is Contrary to Section 138 clause 1 of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

Magistrate Hampungani has adjourned the matter to February 22, 2024 for commencement of trial.

Zanis